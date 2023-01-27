Helenville bank
The former American National Bank in Helenville at it appeared Tuesday. It is the institution that Richard Hall was convicted Thursday of robbing in 2016.

JEFFERSON — Watertown’s Richard T. Hall was convicted Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court on several violent crime charges after a three-day jury trial.

Hall, 43, was found guilty on one count each of armed robbery, robbery of a financial institution with a dangerous weapon, two counts of false imprisonment and motor vehicle theft while armed.

