Live nativity

Wise men bring gifts to the baby Jesus at the Live Nativity presentations at. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Dec. 2 and 3. Each year the presentations draw hundreds to watch and share the true meaning of Christmas.

 Contributed

Watertown’s four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Churches will again host free Live Nativity presentations on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3.

All presentations will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, South Third and Clark streets.

