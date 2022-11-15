Watertown’s four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Churches will again host free Live Nativity presentations on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3.
All presentations will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, South Third and Clark streets.
Watertown’s four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Churches will again host free Live Nativity presentations on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3.
All presentations will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, South Third and Clark streets.
The presentations will be about 15 minutes in length and will be presented every half hour on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m.
An interpreter for the D/deaf and hard of hearing will be available on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
After each presentation, those attending will be invited to the adjacent school cafeteria to enjoy free homemade cookies and beverages.
One of the most enjoyable parts of the Live Nativity will be the many animals that will be available for close viewing. Heading that list will be camels, a donkey, calf, goats, sheep and other farm animals that could have been in the stable at Bethlehem.
In addition to the Live Nativity presentations, the many animals and the free refreshments, the cafeteria and an adjacent classroom will be transformed into areas for children to learn games from the era of Christ’s birth as well as see many difference actors in full costume. Crafts will also be available for children to enjoy.
Organizers urge the public to get into the true Christmas spirit by attending one or more of the presentations.
Coordinators of the presentations said, “There is nothing more beautiful than sharing the story of the birth of Christ as it comes to life on the Nativity stage. Join the hundreds of people who turn out each year to see and hear the message of Christ’s birth.”
All areas of the Live Nativity are staffed by members of the four Watertown WELS churches. They are St. John’s, St. Luke’s, St. Mark’s and Trinity Lutheran churches.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.