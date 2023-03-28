Crossroads House of Watertown expects an uptick in applicants for its services following the end of COVID-related rental assistance, according to a press release.
Crossroads was organized in 2001 as a charitable non-profit. From 2001 to 2019, the city of Watertown leased one, then two houses to Crossroads on Jones St.
The families who resided in the houses participated in case management to assist with budgeting, and a savings was begun for them to prepare them for the additional cost of a security deposit, once they moved out, after about six months.
Those families had a history of evictions. The original purpose for Crossroads was to address the needs of homeless families in the Watertown area and to maintain equitable and adequate shelter for their rental housing security.
In August 2019, the city had a home inspection which revealed lead paint and it was determined to be most cost effective to demolish the houses and build parking a lot. Crossroads collaborated with a property owner on another rental unit and continued with the same practice.
In 2021, the mission of Crossroads shifted to focus solely on first months deposit and financial rental assistance to families, couples, and individuals who experience temporary emergency housing difficulties concerning payment of their rental costs. Crossroads has been able to assist more families and individuals by making this our main focus.
Historical examples of the causes for temporary need of financial assistance for renters include: physical and mental illness, accidents, unemployment and layoffs without access to unemployment benefits. There are few other local resources that can similarly meet the goal of adequate housing security for employed families and individuals. The Watertown community, along with the rest of the United States, is currently experiencing a shortage of affordable housing.
A working relationship has developed between Crossroads and local landowners, local resources, public health, human services, United Way, churches, other resources, and community members. We are grateful for the trust that has developed. In 2022, there was a total of $25,822.00 granted for rental assistance. Since Covid-era governmental assistance has or will be discontinued, Crossroads is preparing for an increase in applicants.
Crossroads collaborates with various resource agencies in the area and is involved in easing the process of getting necessary and appropriate assistance to those local residents in need.
The consistently top funding source is the United Way of Jefferson and Northern Walworth Counties. Applications for these grants are made yearly, and require accountability in the shared mission of supporting education, financial stability, and health.
The remaining funds come from individual donors, charitable organizations, businesses and churches. With the exception of a small percentage that is paid to professionals for insurance, accounting, and printing services, all donations and grants awarded to Crossroads are used for initial month’s rent in secured housing, and prevention of eviction in the rental assistance program.
Other administrative and operating services are met by volunteers who serve on the board of directors and assist with fundraisers.
The organization appreciates all contributors, according to the release.
Applicants may contact the intake volunteer at: 920-248-0255. The information is anonymously shared with a rental committee who then decide an amount of funds to grant. The checks are distributed directly to the landowners.
Crossroads applications are available in Watertown with assistance in English and Spanish at:
Watertown Public Health Center, 515 S.1st
Rock River Clinic, 415 S. 8th
Elks Club, 117 N. 1st. (By front door, behind the little free library, in English)
Watertown Family Connections, Public Library. 100 S. Water St.
