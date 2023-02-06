Christoper Braatz
Buy Now

Christopher Braatz

JEFFERSON — A psychiatrist will attempt to determine if a Watertown man was sane when he became involved in a 14-hour standoff with law enforcement officers from Jefferson and Dodge counties in late August.

Christopher J. Braatz appeared in the Jefferson County Circuit of Judge William Hue Thursday, where his attorney, Joseph Fischer of Watertown, entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf to charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, making terrorist threats, reckless endangerment of safety, making threats to law enforcement and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Load comments