JEFFERSON — A psychiatrist will attempt to determine if a Watertown man was sane when he became involved in a 14-hour standoff with law enforcement officers from Jefferson and Dodge counties in late August.
Christopher J. Braatz appeared in the Jefferson County Circuit of Judge William Hue Thursday, where his attorney, Joseph Fischer of Watertown, entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf to charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, making terrorist threats, reckless endangerment of safety, making threats to law enforcement and operating a firearm while intoxicated.
Hue accepted the pleas and ordered a criminal responsibility examination. Hue also granted a joinder of four criminal files against Braatz in Jefferson County. The other three files contain criminal misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to the felony criminal complaint, Braatz had a blood alcohol level of .201% when he became involved in a standoff with police at his former home in Watertown. The incident began in the afternoon of Aug. 27 and ended early Aug. 28 without injury. SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took Braatz into custody.
The Watertown Police Department received a call from a person identified in court documents as “Victim 1.”
“(Victim 1) reported that (Braatz) was passed out inside the residence located at 624 Arlington Way in Watertown,” a criminal complaint in the case read. “The defendant is currently under bail/bond conditions that prevent him from having contact with Victim 1, who resides at this location, and (Victim 1) said that there were numerous weapons in the home and Victim 1 was concerned.”
The victim was no longer in the home when they called police.
Watertown police shot at Braatz, but didn’t hit him.
An officer spoke with Braatz’s parents, who told police Braatz “was not in a good place,” because he was getting a divorce, had just been fired from his job, and had been drinking to excess.Braatz was also upset because an extended family member had committed suicide in April.
“The defendant has made suicidal statements to them,” the complaint said. “When asked if the defendant would try suicide by cop — trying to get a police officer to shoot him — his parents said it was possible.”
Jefferson County and Dodge County SWAT teams took over operations at the scene at 1:38 a.m., according to the complaint.
“The defendant declined, or refused, to respond to any call outs, gas, distraction devices, or other attempts to get him to exit his home,” the complaint said. “At approximately 6:41 a.m. the SWAT teams made entry into the house and took the defendant into custody without incident.”
Officers searched the home. They found an Apple iPhone believed to belong to Braatz, an assortment of ammunition, including two rifle magazines containing .30 caliber rounds and two gun safes under a set of stairs.
“When asked what happened on this night, the defendant stated that ‘it was just a mental (expletive) breakdown,’” the complaint reads in part. “The defendant admitted that he should’ve walked outside and raised his hands. The defendant denied threatening to harm the police and stated that he didn’t remember any of that.”
Braatz is free on a $50,000 cash bond. As conditions of bond, Braatz may have no contact with Victim 1, or with Victim 1’s minor children. He can’t visit the Arlington Way address in Watertown; can’t discuss the case with family members; can’t drink; can’t go to bars, taverns or liquor stores; can’t possess any firearms or ammunition; can’t leave the State of Wisconsin and must undergo alcohol monitoring.
Braatz’s next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.