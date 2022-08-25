The Watertown Chapter of the American Association of University Women is hosting a moderated panel discussion and learning event focusing on Watertown women on Sept. 22.
The discussion will focus on women who graduated from Watertown High School and have chosen to embrace Watertown because “Opportunity Runs Through It.”
The program’s six panelists are: Christine Bender, partner, McFarlandale Dairy Farm; Amy Buchholtz, real estate investor/developer; Sandra Budewitz, owner, Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique; Emily Lessner , principal, Douglas Elementary School; Emily McFarland, mayor, City of Watertown; and Nikki Salas, COO of Area Dental Clinics. The event will be moderated by Jill Nadeau, producer/host, Wisconsin Public Radio.
The format for the program will be an open dialog with panelists talking about their education in Watertown and the profession they chose to pursue. Other areas for discussion will include how the women got interested in their profession, challenges of being female in their chosen field, and advice they have for other women.
The program is being held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in the Community Events Room, Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St., Watertown. The event is free of charge. The program will be taped by Watertown TV for future viewing and will be streamed on Facebook.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The September program is the first in a series of learning events being developed by the Watertown chapter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.