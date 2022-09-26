AAUW
Panelists discussed Thursday the opportunities Watertown provided for them to grow into leadership positions. From left to right: Emily Lessner, principal of Douglas Elementary School; Nikki Salas, chief operations officer of Area Dental Clinics; Amy Buchholtz, owner of Buchholtz Property Management LLC; Sandra Budewitz, owner of Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique and Emily McFarland, mayor of Watertown.

 Nicole Eithun

The message was clear to women and girls Thursday. Watertown has endless opportunities for everyone. Those opportunities have the potential to help shape women into leadership roles.

The American Association of University Women, Outstanding Women of Watertown, held a program on Thursday for approximately 50 people at the Watertown Public Library.

