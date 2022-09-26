Panelists discussed Thursday the opportunities Watertown provided for them to grow into leadership positions. From left to right: Emily Lessner, principal of Douglas Elementary School; Nikki Salas, chief operations officer of Area Dental Clinics; Amy Buchholtz, owner of Buchholtz Property Management LLC; Sandra Budewitz, owner of Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique and Emily McFarland, mayor of Watertown.
The message was clear to women and girls Thursday. Watertown has endless opportunities for everyone. Those opportunities have the potential to help shape women into leadership roles.
The American Association of University Women, Outstanding Women of Watertown, held a program on Thursday for approximately 50 people at the Watertown Public Library.
Panelists included women who graduated from Watertown High School and developed their careers in Watertown. They discussed how the city’s endless opportunities geared them towards the success they have today.
Panelists Amy Buchholtz, owner of Buchholtz Property Management LLC; Sandra Budewitz, owner of downtown Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique; Emily Lessner, principal of Douglas Elementary School; Emily McFarland, mayor of Watertown; Nikki Salas, chief operations officer of Area Dental Clinics were all in attendance.
“Downtown is changing for all of us and it is changing for the good,” said downtown business owner, Budewitz. “There are a lot of good things happening, I think there’s a lot of opportunities because I’ve had several employees who went off to build their own businesses. There’s a lot of opportunity to start business here because the downtown is coming along, especially with the the downtown square coming.”
Not only are businesses an aspect of career opportunity here in Watertown but so is the opportunity to make Watertown a forever home.
“We are large enough to accommodate you but small enough to appreciate you,” said McFarland.
“That is something very unique about the city of Watertown. We are, last time I checked, the 34th largest city in the state. Being the 34th largest municipality in the state and having the geographic location we have, you can live here for a lower cost of living and have access within twenty minutes to anything you would want,” she said.
When asked what advice these women have for younger women the overall answer was for them to chase their dreams.
“I think it’s about balance. I encourage girls to learn about yourself, learn what ticks you and then make sure you follow your dreams,” said Buchholtz.
“Without support there’s no way to do it all. You can do it all but also you need to take care of yourself,” said Lessner.
These women leaders encourage young women not to worry about the future.
“I never in a million years thought this would be my job. It started as a rumor and I would laugh at it. Then I slowly thought what it would look like if I had this job. If you don’t know then don’t care because I don’t know what will come next and I need to stop caring. I didn’t think I would do this and this is single handedly the best career experience of my life time. If you don’t know what you will do, stop caring about it. What you’re meant to do will come to you,” said McFarland.
Watertown Branch of American Association of University Women will host a women’s expo on Thursday, March 16. Area businesses, professionals and organizations will be available to share information with the public. If people are interested in having a booth they can contact Pat Ludwig at ludwigpat@att.net.
