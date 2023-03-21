Watertown woman celebrates 100th birthday, says ‘Stay active. Age is nothing but a number'

A Watertown woman, celebrating her 100th birthday today, says “Stay active. Age is nothing but a number.”
Dolores Choinski, who resides at The Marquardt, enjoyed a small gathering with friends Sunday along with cake, decorated cupcakes and balloons.
“I exercise, so I won’t eat cake — maybe a little,” Choinski said. “I walk a lot. I’ll walk from here to the gas station (Kwik Trip) or the thrift store (St. Vincent De Paul). It’s good to get outside.”
Choinski uses a walker, said Marquardt Service Coordinator Shannon Curley.
Despite a recent fall, where she was taken to the hospital, Choinski didn’t take any medication for it, Curley said.
“I did put some Aspercreme on my shoulder, but I didn’t take any pills for it,” Choinski said.
Choinski wouldn’t take one ibuprofen. Choinski only takes one pill a day and that’s for high blood pressure, Curley said.
“I wouldn’t even need that if I walked more,” Choinski said.
Walking is a long-time habit for Choinski. When she was first married, she and her husband didn’t have a car so they walked everywhere.
“That’s just the way it was back then,” she said. “We didn’t mind it.”
When her husband was alive the couple would often go out together for ribeye steaks and crab legs. She did a lot of baking when she was married. Choinski has been widowed for 45 years.
She also still likes the occasional junk food. For example, if someone brings her Kentucky Fried Chicken she takes the skin off the chicken, but eats the French fries.
“I love French fries,” she said, smiling.
Choinski and her husband would listen to country and western music and Elvis.
“I got to see Elvis in person,” she said. “That was really something.”
Choinski smiled and her eyes lit up when she was asked about her birthday.
“I’m happy,” she said, laughing. “It’s not every day you turn 100.”
