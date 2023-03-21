Watertown woman celebrates 100th birthday, says ‘Stay active. Age is nothing but a number'
Dolores Choinski, who resides at The Marquardt, enjoyed a small gathering with friends Sunday along with cake, decorated cupcakes and balloons. She turned 100 today.

 Ed Zagorski

A Watertown woman, celebrating her 100th birthday today, says “Stay active. Age is nothing but a number.”

Dolores Choinski, who resides at The Marquardt, enjoyed a small gathering with friends Sunday along with cake, decorated cupcakes and balloons.

