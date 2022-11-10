One hundred and sixty two Wisconsin veterans entered the terminal at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday and received a greeting some of them have spent more than a half century waiting for.
John J. Erl was one of those veterans.
Erl, who has been a Watertown resident since 1982, served as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1967-68 during the Vietnam War after being drafted at age 19. When he returned home from that tour in January 1969, he had a harrowing experience that turned sour.
While returning home, the plane he was on had to circle the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee several times because its landing gear was not working properly.
“I thought to myself, ‘Here I spent one year in a war zone and made it out alive, but I’m going to die in a plane crash coming home,’” he said.
He didn’t—his plane landed safely after the landing gear became operational—but his welcome home wasn’t what he had hoped for.
“The only people there to greet me were my mom, dad, sister and brother-in-law,” he said. “That was it. When we (Vietnam veterans) returned home we got nothing.”
His trip on the last Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of 2022 finally healed some of those old wounds.
The warm, celebratory “Welcome Home Receptions” at the two airports was something he’s been waiting 54 years for, Erl said.
“When we landed at Dulles International Airport everyone—of all ages—wanted to shake our hands,” he said. “It showed me that people do care. They may complain about war, but they do care. It really means a lot.”
His stepdaughter, Jodi Schwefel, accompanied him on the flight, which departed early Saturday morning from Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee en route to Virginia.
“Like his fellow comrades, sadly, his return from Vietnam wasn’t met with love, hugs, handshakes, smiles, flags and balloons,” Schwefel said. “He was so grateful to be welcomed home properly, even if it took decades.”
Schwefel said complete strangers would come up and shake their hands when they returned, and kids were holding up banners welcoming them home.
“You can’t go back in time, but some peace was granted to those Vietnam veterans who were on that Honor Flight,” she said. “It was so overwhelming to be a part of. You hope that some of the veterans receive closure.”
She said the Washington, D.C. tour included stops at the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps/Iwo Jima Memorial and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization said this was their 66th “mission” and used two chartered flights for the all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and thanks for their service.
Erl said it was a perfect sun-filled day, with the temperature topping out at 80 degrees when he and his stepdaughter took in as many monuments as they could in the short time they had. He said he would recommend the trip to any veteran.
“I am planning to go back with my wife, ‘Peach’ (Barbara) when we can stay for a longer time,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”
Erl admitted he became teary eyed when “Mail Call” was announced on the Honor Flight and he received a package of letters and cards from family and friends thanking him for his service.
“I had to wipe my eyes several times,” he said. “It was really something. It’s hard to explain. It was just unbelievable.”
