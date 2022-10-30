Dressed as the Mandalorian and Spider-Man, Kurt and Karl Zarling, ages 9 and 11, stand ready to toss down candy to passing children during Watertown's trick or treat Saturday. For more photos, see Page 6.
Mom and daughter pair Jill Padley and Evelyn Padley, 4, wore matching costumes depicting characters from "My Little Pony" during trick or treating Saturday in Watertown. Jill is dressed as "Rainbow Dash," complete with rainbow colors in her dreadlocks, while Evelyn is dressed as "Fluttershy."
Watertown held its traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating on Saturday evening, along with downtown events throughout the day.
Pumpkin Palooza included events to bring people downtown, such as spooky story times, living statues and costumed actors. Later in the day, mild temperatures brought out crowds of costumed kids and their families all across Watertown for trick-or-treating.
