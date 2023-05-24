The city of Watertown will holds its annual Memorial Day celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Ron Krueger, past commander of American Legion Post 189 in Watertown and the finance officer of the Watertown Veterans’s Council, will be the master of ceremonies.
“Memorial Day is day of remembrance for all veterans who have died in our nation’s service,” Krueger said.
He said there will be no Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3709 river ceremony.
American Legion Post 189 Chaplain Ward Genz will deliver the invocation at the Memorial Day event.
The Watertown High School Band - conducted by Reid LaDew and Chad Martin - will perform “You’re a Grand Old Flag”/“America, the Beautiful.”
Tatum Henderson will sing the national anthem. April Witte will sign on stage.
American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189 President Mary Petrie will speak Monday.
Watertown High School student Jonathan Zietlow will present the Gettysburg Address.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63 Commander Troy Messer, who served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force and served four tours in Iraq, will speak, which will be followed by the Watertown High School Band’s performance of “God Bless America."
Watertown AmVets Post 35 commander Mark Kottwitz, who serves as Watertown Veteran’s Council Paver coordinator, will dedicate the newly-placed pavers.
The American Legion Post 189 Honor Guard will fire three volleys followed by taps and the Benediction by Genz.
“I want to thank the American Legion family under the guidance of Dale Schauer that put out our flags for Memorial Day,” Krueger said. “There are 26 cemeteries and more than 2,300 flags that we’ve taken the responsibility to place on each veteran’s grave.”
Krueger thanked the city of Watertown for its financial assistance in purchasing the flags.
Following the ceremony, there will be a light lunch served for veterans and their families at the Silver Eagle Saloon, 207 S. Second St., Watertown. The event is sponsored by b-CAUSE We Care, a local non-profit group.
American Legion Post 189, 206 S. First St., Watertown will also be serving a light lunch for veterans and significant others, too.
