Spanish Honor Society inductees include third row, left to right: Carsten Hurtgen, Graeson Mihalko, Noah Gilbertsen, Gavin Stivarius, Dylan Morgan. Second row, left to right: Giselle Guadalupe Sandoval, Samantha Hernandez, Iyari Silva, Natalia Acosta, Leslie Herrera, Mariana Cabrera, Rylee Bilgrein, Lily Garbelman, Dena Ruetten, Sophie Sullivan, Ava Roberts, Rae Heir, Estrella Vaquera, and Lucie Hickey. The officers and club advisor (seated) from left to right: Abby Walsh, President; Molly Betschler, Secretary; Emmaleigh Rein, Treasurer/Co-secretary; Olivia Ruetten, Vice President and Jana Zimmerman, Advisor.