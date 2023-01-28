Pooches, soup and a trial and conviction for a 2016 armed robbery in Helenville were among the top stories this week in the Watertown Daily Times.
Life comes at you fast, and it's easy to miss an issue (or two) of the newspaper amid the bustle of daily life.
With that in mind, here's this week's digest of the stories that ran in the pages of the Watertown Daily Times.
Monday
Patient puppy dogs and learning readers led off both the print edition and the website Monday. The Watertown Public Library will hold a series of events presenting the opportunity to read to licensed therapy dogs.
Tuesday
Soup for a cause led off Tuesday's print edition and the website on Tuesday. Organizers of a soup sale to benefit the Watertown Seniors Center raised more than $300.
Wednesday
Dodge County has been without any full-time prosecutors since mid-January, officials said. The lone attorney in the District Attorney's office is a managing attorney, and he retires Feb. 1. State officials say they'll bring in prosecutors from other counties, notably Jefferson County, to address the gaps. Representatives from the Wisconsin Public Defender, the District Attorney's Association, and even the Wisconsin judiciary, say the state needs to pay more to recruit and retain prosecutors.
Thursday
Friday