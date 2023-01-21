Referenda, a fatal car crash and a 104-year-young woman topped the stories this week.
Life comes at you fast, and it's easy to miss an issue (or two) of the newspaper amid the bustle of daily life.
With that in mind, here's this week's digest of the stories that ran in the pages of the Watertown Daily Times.
There was no Monday print edition of the paper because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Our lead story Tuesday was the death of Agustin Flores, 20, of Fort Atkinson. Flores was found unresponsive after the car he was using to flee Jefferson County's sheriffs deputies starting at the Town of Aztalan rolled several times in a field.
The Dodge County board was poised to consider a new chairman, policing for Lomira led by the Dodge County Sheriffs, and other business at Tuesday's meeting.
Wednesday's lead photo was of a program at the Watertown library combining emotions and music.
Hustisford voters will decide whether to ante up and provide funding for a combined elementary, middle and high school this spring. The ask for a facilities update comes after an operating referendum failed, requiring cuts to programs.
Dodge county board members elected not to consider a new chairman at Tuesday's meeting, but did authorize the Dodge County Sheriff to take over police duties in Lomira.
An art wall representing different scenes from Watertown's history will be part of the renovated downtown, and added to the Bentzin Family Town Square.
Bernadine Christianson turned 104 years old recently. The card playing great-great-great-grandmother, formerly of Waterloo, is an inspiration, according to neighbors and friends.
Jefferson voters will have a say April 4 on whether or not the city can add $500,000 to the property tax roles to pay for six full-time members the city's EMS department, and a competitive wage for volunteer firefighters.
That's it for this weekend. Remember to check Monday's edition and the website for the latest stories in the Watertown Daily Times.
See something you think should make this digest, or the paper in general? Email me at boconnor@wdtimes.com