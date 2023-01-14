Things move fast, and it's easy to miss an edition of the local paper amid the scrum.
While bad news frequently draws more eyeballs than good news, it's only part of the story for any one day or week in Watertown and the surrounding communities.
Here's this week's digest of the stories that ran in the pages of the Watertown Daily Times.
The first edition of the week featured a photo of Christmas decorations being taken down on Main Street last week, signaling the unofficial end of the holiday decorating season.
We also updated the investigation into the fatal Dec. 9 fire on Western Avenue.
The lead photo on Tuesday was of a Mandarin Duck along the Milwaukee lakeshore, a stunning photo of a bird infrequently seen in Wisconsin.
Dodge County has also begun to receive payout money from the national opioid settlements, money that must be used to address opiod abatement programs.
Gov. Tony Evers surveyed downtown Watertown on Tuesday, accompanied by local officials. A photo of his visit was the lead photo for Wednesday's edition.
The 2023 Jefferson County Clean Sweep schedule was also announced, with new leadership for the perennial event.
The lead story on Thursday was about the impacts of inflation for some regional and local food banks and meal charities. Regionally, donations are tight while at the local level, hunger charities reported various degrees of impact as inflation continued throughout 2022.
We also reported on a request from the Jefferson County Board to the state for $5 million to help with child support payment enforcement.
On Friday, the lead story was a little bit to the south with a broad regional impact. A Fort Atkinson high school graduate has become the face of advertising for a national art contest lead by the Milwaukee Art Museum.
State officials also said the investigations into both the Dec. 9 fatal fire and an April fatal fire in the Watertown East apartments continue.
That's it for this weekend. Remember to check Tuesday's edition and the website for the latest stories in the Watertown Daily Times.
A brief reminder that there will be no paper on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day postal holiday.
See something you think should make this digest, or the paper in general? Email me at boconnor@wdtimes.com
