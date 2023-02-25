A ribbon cutting was recently held to welcome Riverfest to the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce. Noah Smith, digital and media coordinator, from left, Karah Pugh, revenue executive, Meredith Degner, festival relations coordinator, Robin Kaufmann, marketing executive, Alyse Talaga, finance executive, Jonathan Lampe, board chairperson, Aaron Zimmermann, festival manager and entertainment production executive, Lyn Hulgan, entertainment and operations executive, Charity Chandler, Tiffany Nehls, Bridget Van Ert, Casey Schuett and Denise Rothschadl, all ambassadors. The ribbon cutting was held at Riverside Park where the annual fair, Riverfest, is held in mid-August.