Jefferson School District Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Graffin, left, met in the basement of East Elementary School Thursday with school district administrator Charles Urness and two staff members from Total Mechanical of Waukesha, Ethan Kelly and Nick Kelchner, right. The four discussed how to proceed with getting the building back up and running after a water main broke. RHD Plumbing, Inc., of Stoughton, was also involved in getting the building functioning again.
FILE — People vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, on Nov. 3, 2020, in Franklin, Wis. An audio recording of a strategy meeting obtained Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, by The Associated Press shows, that the leaders of then-President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in battleground Wisconsin conceded privately the day after the 2020 election that he had lost, praising Democratic turnout efforts and focusing instead on spreading the lie that Democrats had stolen the election.
Brendon Todd follows his shot out of a bunker onto the 15th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Justin Rose, of England, reacts after making an eagle putt on the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Colten Schultz pinned Luther Prep’s Michael Hansen during a 170-pound semifinal match at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. Schultz went on beat Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling by an 8-4 decision in the championship match to lead the Warriors to an eighth place tie with the L-Cats in the team standings.
Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling scores back points on Lodi’s Mason Breunig during a 170-pound semifinal at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. Burling won a 5-0 decision and went on to place second for the L-Cats, who tied Lakeside Lutheran for eighth in the final team standings.
Luther Prep senior Chuy Medina (left) prepares to throw Waterloo freshman Andy Carillo during a 195-pound semifinal match at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. Medina pinned Carillo and went on to win his weight to lead the Phoenix to a fourth place team finish. Carillo placed fourth for the Pirates, who finished sixth as a team.
The USDA advises Super Bowl Sunday chefs — unless they want to be sacked by sickness — to remember their Four Steps to Food Safety: Clean, separate, cook and chill. Don’t leave food at room temperature for longer than two hours.
Watertown’s Nathan Walter and Gideon Vana recently signed their National Letters of Intent to play college baseball at Lakeland College and Crown College, respectively. Pictured from left are Nick Walter, Mandy Walter, Nathan Walter, Gideon Vana, Judith Vana and Randy Vana.
Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Unlike other food holidays when meals are often consumed within an hour, Super Bowl fans often snack on food throughout the game.
USDA
Not a reference to the area a quarterback stands to pass the ball, the Danger Zone is the temperature foods should not be left standing at, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
USDA
