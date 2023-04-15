FILE — Benjamin Ferencz, Romanian-born American lawyer and chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg war crimes trials, speaks during an opening ceremony for the exhibition commemorating the Nuremberg war crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, who tried Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was one of the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps as a U.S. Army soldier, died Friday evening, April 7, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.,, according to St. John’s University law professor John Barrett, who runs a blog about the Nuremberg trials. He had just turned 103 in March.