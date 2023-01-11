Watertown leaders took Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on a mini-tour of Main Street Tuesday, highlighting ongoing renovations.
Evers said he was impressed with improvements to Watertown’s downtown that have come, in part, as a result of state grants.
“What a place,” Evers said.
Evers toured Pine Hill Farm Wellness Collective and Market, and the newly renovated Watertown Public Library, where Director Peg Checkai and Mayor Emily McFarland showed him around.
Evers completed his visit with a stop at the Main Street Cafe before leaving for business in Racine.
“I’m seeing significant changes from the last time I was here and I’m glad that the state was able to partner with the city on some important projects,” Ever said. “There is great energy and leadership here.”
Evers’ last officially visited Watertown when he stopped at Mullen’s Dairy Bar in mid-February of 2020.
A main focus of the governor’s visit Tuesday was his tour of the library.
“We were all very excited to welcome the governor to Watertown and the library,” Checkai said. “So many people have shared their resources, time and dedication to bringing this project to completion that it was wonderful to have an opportunity to share our hard work with him.”
Evers said he was impressed with the community’s involvement with the library project. Community efforts included a voter-approved referendum, city financial support and private donors, and foundations that committed to making the library a success.
“He was also very impressed with the Talk Read Play Center, along with our partnership with the Family Resource Center,” Checkai said. “Not only is the space beautiful and engaging for children, but we work together to provide community resources for parents and caregivers.”
Watertown Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe said she was pleased to see and talk with Evers in the heart of downtown.
“This is a wonderful way to showcase the positive improvements, as well as the library, town square and other locations,” Lampe said. “All the private investment that has taken place will attract even more business development.”
A $10,000 Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. bounce back grant was among the state funds used for Main Street redevelopment.
McFarland and Checkai walked with Evers through the library and showed him the building’s new features. She took significant time at a stop on the second floor, where, from windows facing east, she offered a bird’s eye view of the city’s new square.
Evers expressed his appreciation for the new open space and the opportunities it will offer to bring the community together for concerts and other events.
McFarland said she was pleased with the visit.
“Anytime a governor visits your community it’s an honor and a source of pride,” she said.
The Watertown community has accomplished a lot fairly quickly, McFarland said.
“It was excellent to have the opportunity today to demonstrate what our community is capable of achieving in just a few years,” she said. “It was also a great opportunity to discuss some of the issues affecting our community, such as local finance limitations and some areas of collaboration with state agencies, such as the Main Street Bridge.”
