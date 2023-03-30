Boy Scout Troop 11 conducted a Court of Honor at the annual Parents meeting on March 20.
Eleven Scouts were recognized for their achievements. During the last seven months the Scouts achieved six rank advancements and earned 40 merit badges.
Kieran McCarthy served as the Master of Ceremonies and Scoutmaster John Schloemer, Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Meyer, and Senior Patrol Leader Braeden Nemitz presented badges to the Scouts.
First-class scout AJ Dishneau advanced to Star rank, Silas Furnish and Brody Henry advanced to Second Class, Jackson Koltz advanced to Second Class and First Class from Tenderfoot and Ronan Scott advanced to First Class.
Merit badges were awarded as follows:
The Troop has also received the Gold Status for the Journey to Excellence Quality Program for 2022 from BSA in December, according to Schloemer. This is the highest level for excellence.
The troop participated in 28 community service projects 2022 (17 in 2021) totalling 195 hours (114 hours in 2021). Some of the activities that Boy Scouts and adults were active in were Octagon House spring cleanup, Adopt-a-Highway, Scouting for Food, Placing American flags at Water Street Plaza, and more.
Upcoming events for the Scouts include volunteering at the Octagon House clean up, Opening Day Camporee Merit Badge Palooza at Long Lake, New Scout camp out, and our continued exploration of the Rock River in May. Troop members also plan to canoe down the Rock River from Watertown to Jefferson.
Troop 11 meets at the First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club. The club is in it’s 95th year of holding the Charter for Troop 11.
Anyone interested in joining the Boy Scouts are welcomed to attend a Troop Meeting which is held from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Mondays at the First Congregational Church or by contacting Schloemer at 920-988-2052.
Any boy who has completed the fifth grade — including middle school students — and is at least 11 years old may join Boy Scouts. No previous Scouting experience is necessary.
