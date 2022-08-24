Although the language of it is still in its infant stages, the Watertown Unified School District Board is working on a COVID-19 policy.
Watertown Schools Superintendent Jarred Burke said at Monday’s school board meeting his district is following the state Department of Public Instruction’s recommendations, which support recent guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC removes the recommendation to cohort students (pair up students to minimize transmission) and quarantine individuals except in high-risk congregate settings. It would also change the recommendation to conduct testing to focus on high-risk activities during high COVID-19 community level or in response to an outbreak. It would emphasize identifying and keeping sick students and staff from attending school.
While masks may not be required in schools, any individual who wishes to continue to mask, including those who face higher risk from COVID-19, should be supported in that choice, according to DPI.
“Essentially the guidance is much like we would have for any other communicable disease,” Burke said. “The policy as written in the first draft would give the superintendent the interim authority to impose any needed measure to combat the spread of any communicable disease. However, we (the board and administration) together would like to define that authority more.”
Burke suggested Monday is if the spread of disease is of a very high level in a building or the district, the board should convene at its earliest time to implement the measures they feel are necessary.
