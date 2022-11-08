Watertown school board members have approved a tax levy that will lower the tax rate from $8.90 per $1,000 of equalized property value to $7.31.
The overall amount the district is levying for is 4.1% lower than last year.
Board members approved a balanced budget Oct. 24 while continuing to budget for several upgrades to district facilities over the next year and into the summer.
“While market values fluctuated across the district, the board put forth a levy that will, on average, decrease taxes by approximately 4%,” board president Tony Arnett said.
The district’s mill rate is decreasing by nearly 18% for the 2022 assessment, but the average home in Watertown has increased in value by 20%, so changes in taxes will depend greatly on the home.
The tax levy was a balance between being cognizant of the increased property values across the district, the desire for future financial flexibility and the ability to save interest on referendum debt from 2011, Watertown Superintendent Jarred Burke said.
“The school district’s portion of the property tax bill is about 35%,” Burke said. “We wanted to make sure that this portion of the tax bill is the same or lower for as many residents across the district as possible, while still providing interest savings on past debt and continuing budgetary flexibility.”
He said the total levy for the district will drop by more than $880,000 from $21,168,906 last year to $20,286,398 this year.
The push for the lower tax levy was an increase in state aid, which is the amount of money provided to school districts to offset property taxes.
With the school district being in the last year of its operational referendum from 2018, this gave the district an option to decrease the levy to reduce some of the tax burden that would have resulted from rising property assessments.
“We feel this budget provides for our continuing needs of our students while still lowering the school portion of property taxes for the majority of our residents,” Burke said.
