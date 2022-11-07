Rotary students for the month of November have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Olesya Kazina, Ava Ashenfelter and Ethan Johnson.
Kazina is the daughter of Tatiana and Yuriy Kazina.
She has been involved with the swimming team as the team captain, four years; track and field, four years; gymnastics, two years; NHS, two years; Spanish National Honor Society, two years; spring musical, two years and show choir, two years.
Kazina is currently working during the summer times as a lifeguard at River bend. She enjoys photography, traveling and cooking.
She plans on double majoring in international business and management, double minor in Spanish and Russian at UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse or Marquette.
Ashenfelter is the daughter of Julie Chapman and Barry Ashenfelter.
Ashenfelter has been involved with student council all four years; German Honor Society, three years; Interact, four years; NHS, two years; Watering flowers for Main Street Program, four years; tennis, three years; track and field, two years; avid tutoring, junior year and summer school paraprofessional, junior year.
She is currently a sales associate at Eddie Bauer Outlet. She enjoys playing tennis, painting and baking.
Ashenfelter plans on attending UW-Madison, majoring in marketing with a certificate in political science.
Johnson is the son of Rod and Diana Johnson.
He has been involved with baseball, four years; basketball, four years; FFA member, four years; FFA president, one year; Association of Business board member, one year, National Technical Honor Society member, three years; FFA agricultural science fair 2020 national competition, second place, sophomore year and 2020 state competition, first place, sophomore year as well.
Johnson currently works for Johnson Family Farms. He enjoys baseball, basketball, hunting and farming.
He plans on engineering in college.
