Rotary students for the month of March have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Nathan Walter, Rebecca Leis, and Emmaleigh Rein.
Nathan Walter is the son of Nicolas Walter and Mandy Walter.
He has been involved with varsity baseball and Boy Scouts for all four years.
Walter has been involved with National Honor Society, Interact, Spanish Honor Society, and the math team his junior and senior year.
He was on the football team his freshman and sophomore year; he was involved with Badger Boys State his junior year; and involved with American Legion Baseball his freshman, junior, and senior year.
Walter was involved with HOSA, Future Health Professionals his senior year and qualified for state.
Senior year Walter joined Student Council and Association of Business Students.
He currently works at Insulation Industries Inc. helping with the warehouse.
Walter enjoys working out, cooking, listening to music, and swimming.
He plans on playing baseball and double majoring in exercise science at Lakeland University.
Rebecca Leis is the daughter of Ed and Sally Leis.
She was a Future Farmers of America (FFA) Secretary her freshman and sophomore year.
Leis was FFA Vice President and a 2022 Skills USA national gold medalist her junior year.
She participated with Warm Up Watertown making blankets and pillow cases.
Leis was the Skills USA marketing lead and parliamentarian her senior year.
She is currently working for Dehnert & Company Contractors.
Leis enjoys woodworking, crafting, and graphic design.
Emmaleigh Rein is the daughter of Eric and Tracey Rein.
She was involved with student council, Interact, show choir, and school musicals all four years of high school.
Rein took part in Tri-M Music Honor Society, track and field, and WHS carolers her sophomore, junior, and senior year.
She was involved with Rake Fest, Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, and Moravian Wester District Regional Youth Council Vice President her junior and senior year.
Senior year Rein was also involved as a National Honor Society tutoring head and Senior Class Vice President.
She enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
Rein plans to attend college for diagnostic medical sonography.
