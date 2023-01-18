Rotary students for the month of January have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Zia Emmerich, Asha Kratzer, and Brandon Boyd.
Zia Emmerich is the daughter of Melanie and Brett Emmerich.
She has been involved with Interact all four years of high school. She has been involved with Student Council, HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and the Tri-M Music Honor Society her sophomore year, junior year, and senior year.
Emmerich has been class president and a member of NHS her junior and senior year. She has been involved with musical pit her junior year and NHS Co-President her senior year.
Emmerich enjoys traveling, reading, and baking. She is currently working at Latte Donatte.
She plans on attending a four year university majoring in biochemistry.
Asha Kratzer is the daughter of Clayton and Beth Kratzer.
She has received Wisconsin’s Interscholastic Athletic Association GPA Award all four years of high school.
Kratzer has been involved as an art club member her freshman, sophomore, and junior year.
She has been a visual arts classic competitor, student council member, and Interact club volunteering member her junior and senior year.
Kratzer also was a National Art Honors Society Secretary her junior year, and won first place at Visual Arts Classic at the state level.
She enjoys drawing, painting, reading, listening to music and making jewelry.
Kratzer currently works as a Pick N’ Save grocery clerk.
She plans on attending art school and in the future having a career in an artistic field.
Brandon Boyd is the son of Bruce and Rhonda Boyd.
He has been involved in Church Brass Choir, the Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Committee, and has been an FFA member all four years of high school.
Boyd has been a member of National Honor Society, WHS’s Trap Shooting Team, and Skills USA his junior and senior year.
He was a County Avian Senior Quiz Bowl Team Champion his junior year. He competed nationally and at state for FFA Agricultural Science Fair his sophomore year. His junior year he won first place at state for the FFA Agricultural Science Fair.
Boyd won first individually and second as a team for the FFA State CDE contest his junior year.
He has been involved with the Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club for 12 years, he was vice president for the club his freshman and sophomore year. He was president junior year and treasurer for the 4-H Club his senior year.
Boyd has been a World Beef Expo Youth Sweepstakes top 4 winner his freshman, junior, and senior year.
He enjoys hunting, farming, gardening, exhibiting at the county fair and Lebanon Youth Baseball.
He currently works on the family farm, Tietz Family Farms, and umpiring for Lebanon Youth Baseball League.
Boyd plans on majoring in agriculture education and agronomy at UW-Madison or UW-Platteville.
