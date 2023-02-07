Rotary students for the month of February have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Karis Johnson, Drew Scheid, and Lily Garbelman.
Karis Johnson is the daughter of Angie and Tom Johnson.
She has been involved with the marching band all four years of high school.
Johnson has been involved with the Rhapsody Show Choir, volunteering for the Church Worship Team, and National Honor Society her sophomore, junior, and senior year.
She also has been involved with the Civil Air Patrol, National Merit Scholar, and tennis her junior and senior year.
She volunteered at the Watertown Humane Society freshman year.
Johnson participated in tennis freshman and sophomore year and First Baptist Church mission trips freshman through junior year of high school.
She currently works as an engineer intern with the City of Watertown.
Johnson enjoys playing trumpet, reading, hiking, and tennis.
She plans to majoring in civil engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Air Force ROTC.
Drew Scheid is the son of Leah and Todd Sheid.
Scheid has been a member with the Academic Decathlon, National Honor Society, volunteering as a Kettle Moraine coding volunteer, and Tri-M member his senior year.
He has been involved with the Rhapsody Show Choir and the River Valley Alliance Church A/V Team all four years of high school.
Scheid has been the lead of school musicals his freshman, junior, and senior year.
He has been a part of the Student Council sophomore through senior year.
Junior and senior year Scheid has been involved with tennis, Spanish Honor Society, and INTERACT.
In the summer Scheid will be working as a IT business intern.
He enjoys hanging out with friends, technology, and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Scheid plans on becoming an Information Systems major.
Lily Garbelman is the daughter of Jeffrey Garbelman and Lisa Bishop.
She has been involved with Student Council, Vocal Solo Ensemble at state, high honor roll, Viola Orchestra, and Rhapsody Show Choir all four years of high school.
Garbelman has been a part of the National Honor Society, TRI-M Music Honor Society and WHS Carolers sophomore through senior year.
She has been a member of the Spanish Honor Society, senior year; music camp counselor, junior and senior year; WHS school musicals, freshman, junior and senior year; and won Exemplary Award for musical theatre, junior year.
Garbelman currently works as a barista at Latte Donatte.
She enjoys writing, playing piano, singing, driving and watching Netflix.
Garbelman plans on majoring in psychology and minoring in vocal music.
