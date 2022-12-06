Rotary students for the month of December have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Devin McGuire, Mikaylah Fessler and Lillian Walrath.
Rotary students for the month of December have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Devin McGuire, Mikaylah Fessler and Lillian Walrath.
McGuire is the son of Timothy and Heather McGuire. He has been a member of Skills USA all four years in high school. He was the Skills USA treasurer in tenth grade, the president in eleventh grade and the solar car crew chief senior year.
He was in marching band freshman year. McGuire was involved with lawnmower tune up tenth grade through twelfth. McGuire has been a NHS member and been involved with Rakefest junior and senior year.
McGuire enjoys robotics, reading and playing video games.
He is employed as a repair specialist at Glory Global.
Following high school he plans to attend a four year college for mechanical engineering.
Fessler is the daughter of Candace and Adam Fessler. She has been involved with varsity gymnastics, varsity cross country, Interact’s event organizer and show choir all four years.
Senior year she is a National Student Honor tutoring president. Sophomore year she was involved with the math team.
Fessler has been involved with carolers as a junior and senior. She has been an active NHS member sophomore year through senior year.
She participated in student council and Watertown musicals freshman year, junior year and senior year. Fessler also been a lifeguard and a member of varsity track and field sophomore year through twelfth grade.
She enjoys painting, running and knitting. She is employed as a water safety instructor.
Fessler plans on attending a four year university and then attending law school.
Walrath is the daughter of Monrea and Michael Walrath.
She has been involved with Irish dance and student council all four years. She also has been a member of German Honor Society, HOSA and president of Tri-M tenth grade through twelfth grade.
She has been a Sunday school teacher senior year and a member of National Honor Society eleventh through twelfth grade .
She enjoys Irish dancing and playing the violin.
She is currently employed as a hostess at Lucky Chucky’s and after high school plans on majoring in biochemistry at UW-Madison and becoming a research scientist.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.