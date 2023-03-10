WATERTOWN — Entertainers scheduled to perform at Watertown Riverfest will reveal themselves to the public beginning next week.
The first act will be announced on Watertown Riverfest’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. Video announcements will run at the same time daily until all entertainers have been revealed, Riverfest Marketing Director Robin Kaufmann wrote in a media release.
The acts will be announced through video messages on the festival’s social media channels.
“The bands will make the reveals this year,” Kaufmann wrote. “We have an incredible lineup of entertainment, and we’re confident our audience will be excited when they recognize the faces and voices on the videos.”
Watertown Riverfest, Inc., the volunteer group organizing the event, went to the public when making decisions on the bookings.
“We spoke with attendees and read hundreds of comments on social media to gain an understanding of the musical acts they want to see,” Kaufmann wrote.
Watertown Riverfest runs August 10-13, and includes musical acts, a carnival midway, craft fair, car show, roving entertainment, a PyroMusical Fireworks show, and a long list of area restaurants and food trucks onsite.
Admission to the event is free, and free shuttle buses will be available at various locations throughout the city. The public can stay up to date with the full entertainment schedule as it is released on watertownriverfest.com.
