Watertown Riverfest to announce entertainer lineup
Contributed

WATERTOWN — Entertainers scheduled to perform at Watertown Riverfest will reveal themselves to the public beginning next week.

The first act will be announced on Watertown Riverfest’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. Video announcements will run at the same time daily until all entertainers have been revealed, Riverfest Marketing Director Robin Kaufmann wrote in a media release.

