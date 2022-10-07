As development increases in downtown Watertown, so does the need for additional parking.
On Tuesday, Watertown Common Council members received a parking study based on information from last year and 2018 to review and help the city plot new parking areas as needed.
These studies allowed us to understand that the overall the number of spots is sufficient, but the locations need adjustment,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland told the Daily Times.
Both studies eyed the project core bounded by Washington Street to the west, Cady Street to the north, Seventh Street to the east and Milwaukee Street to the south, according to Jaynellen Holloway, public works director and city engineer.
Holloway said the main objectives behind the study was to review how existing parking is utilized within the project area, document any places where parking is lacking and plan for future parking opportunities as redevelopment within Watertown happens.
She said the public works department observed the public lots during a weekend in June of 2021 and during a week in July of 2021.
Holloway said the peak parking period during those times was identified as Saturday afternoons, which coincides with an increase in recreational and shopping hours in the downtown area. Her study also included using underutilized parkings such as the lot in the 300 block of South Water Street, an area directly north of 104 W. Main St. and a lot at 301 W. Main St., which would offer increased parking with no additional cost to the city like adding a parking structure.
She said the city could provide short-term parking and reduce time limits in front of certain businesses as needed to encourage turnover for visitors and reduce employees parking on the street. Holloway also said the city could require off-street parking to be provided by new development at agreed upon parking rates.
All of that will go through committees, McFarland said.
“The next stop, and where I think the majority of initial strategizing will happen is at the Main Street Task Force meeting,” she said. “Any recommendation they have would go to the appropriate standing committee, such as public works.
“The next stop, and where I think the majority of initial strategizing will happen is at the Main Street Task Force meeting,” “Any recommendation they have would go to the appropriate standing committee, such as public works.
As development occurs downtown, improvement strategies can begin to be implemented, pending funding, Holloway said.
She suggested wayfinding signs, which can help long-time residents and new visitors to their destinations. The study also emphasized promoting and biking downtown to encourage higher use of public parking lots on the fringe of the downtown core. She said the city could also encourage residents, who live within a close distance to the downtown core to walk and reduce reliance on cars.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.