WATERTOWN—When she’s not serving her hospice patients, Jessica Gray is serving her country.
Gray works full-time as a social worker for Rainbow Hospice Care as of August 2021. She is a wife and mother. She’s also soldier in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Gray and her husband, Anthony Reinhart, are raising their family in Watertown. Reinhart works full-time in the Active Guard Reserve. Her family includes her stepson, Jaxson, their three-year-old son, Connor, and their dog, Maya. They welcomed another addition to the family when their son, Mason, was born a few days before Christmas in 2021.
“Our household is always a balancing act when it comes to work, military, and family,” Reinhart said.
Gray was a Merrill High School senior when she decided to enlist in the National Guard. After enrolling at UW-Eau Claire, she completed basic training and Advanced Individual Training.
“I remember my first day of basic training, looking at my battle buddy and saying, ‘what did I get myself into?,” Gray said. “But you kind of get into a motion and do it and I took immense pride in running obstacle courses and doing more pushups than I’ve ever been able to do.”
She continued to be active in the Guard while she completed her undergraduate degree in December 2008.
A month after graduation, Gray was deployed to Iraq, along with the rest of Wisconsin’s 32nd Infantry Brigade, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She spent a year working as part of a unit that ran a detention facility doing intelligence work.
In April 2011, officials selected Gray to participate in the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition.
The annual contest evaluates soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills and simulates realistic military scenarios to determine the state’s best noncommissioned officer and soldier within the state, with the winners moving on to the regional and national competitions.
Gray ultimately competed at the company, battalion, and brigade levels, and became the only female noncommissioned officer to make it to the state level of the competition in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
“The things I did there, I still can’t believe,” she said. “We had combatives and shooting, completed a stress fire, and carried mannequins down and back a certain distance. It was cold and freezing, but I was probably in the best shape of my life.”
Gray continued her education and completed a Master of Social Work at UW-Oshkosh in August 2012 with help from the Post 9/11 GI Bill, a program enacted by Congress that provides up to 36 months of education benefits for active-duty service members.
Jessica achieved the rank of First Sergeant in September 2021 and now outranks her husband.
“I outrank him right now, which he doesn’t like because he’s been in a little longer than me, but I don’t rub it in too much,” she said.
Jessica’s National Guard commitment usually requires one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer.
This past July, Jessica left for a month of training at Fort Polk, La., which meant leaving behind her husband, children and job.
“It’s hard on the kids because they don’t understand why mom has to be gone,” she said. “But my husband does an excellent job holding down the fort and my family helps out too.”
Rainbow’s social work team is more than willing to fill in and care for Gray’s patients when she is away.
“We have a lot of respect for her responsibilities as a social worker, a soldier, and a mother,” said Mindy Triebold, Rainbow’s Director of Social Services. “Anything we can do to support her is an honor.”
In two years, Gray will retire from the National Guard and devote more time towards her family.
“The people are probably the biggest reason I’ve stayed in the Guard for 19 years,” Gray said. “I met amazing people from all over the world who I wouldn’t have otherwise. Now, having a family myself, I can’t imagine how people do it for their whole career and how they juggle having a family and being gone for deployments. I give military people so much credit for that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.