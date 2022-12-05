Maria Aslani-Kerzman became a single mother when her husband Ray Aslani died of sleep apnea in 2000.
She ended up raising five children of her own, and her 15-year-old sister. She eventually remarried, and ultimately went back to school.
Earlier this year, Aslani-Kerzman, a Watertown resident for more than 20 years, recently won University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Outstanding Nontraditional Student Award for 2022-2023.
“The biggest challenge I had to overcome continuing my education was realizing the joy of learning comes with acknowledging my journey is unique," she said. "Even if I don’t graduate as quickly as I originally planned, that doesn’t mean I failed,” she said.
She is now married to Tom Kerzman who has motivated her to get through school.
“My husband Tom is a big part in keeping me on track to graduate," she said. "Not only is the mere financial responsibilities with college challenging but so is running a household and completing chores. He sacrifices his time and talents so I can study.”
There are approximately 900 nontraditional students, ages 25 and older, at UW-Whitewater. Aslani-Kerzman is one of the two winners for this year's award.
Yeongmin Kim and Eunyoung Jang, both professors at UW-Whitewater, nominated Aslani-Kerzman for this award. Aslani-Kerzman contributes both professors in playing an integral part in her developing a passion towards her research.
“At times, it was difficult to concentrate on her studies due to various complex and difficult family problems,” Jang said. “However, she did not give up and worked hard until the end, and submitted assignments of much higher quality than other students. She was a role model for other students because of how she helped other struggling students.”
Aslani-Kerzman is studying social work at UW-W. She currently works for Christian Servants Home Care providing respite care for children and volunteers at Badgerland After School Enrichment program in Fort Atkinson.
“I enjoy being a part of applying effective scientific trauma-focused care and helping the next generation and their families," she said. "It’s a privilege to open my home to support families in our area. Helping them succeed in making connections and growing positive relationships in our great community is part of that.”
