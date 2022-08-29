Garden lover Emily Krueger received a magical 90th birthday gift from her neighbors. For Krueger’s birthday, she received a certificate notifying she is now the owner of a Monarch Habitat titled, “Lady Emily’s Monarch Prairie Garden.”
Last year someone approached Krueger at the city wide rummage sale stating her garden is a “natural” for a monarch waystation. Her garden includes two meadows sitting alongside the Rock River towards the north side of town.
Her neighbors surprised her by filling out the criteria on monarchwatch.org/waystations and her garden checked all the boxes without having to do anything additionally.
Krueger stated there were less monarchs that visited her garden this year compared to previous years. Scientists officially declared the monarch butterfly as endangered last month. According to The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22% and 72% over 10 years. Threats to these butterflies include habitat loss, climate change and agricultural pesticide that is reducing milkweed populations. One way to help these endangered species is by growing your own monarch waystation.
“If a couple more of us in the community created a monarch waystation it would just be wonderful for the community and the butterflies too,” said Emily Krueger.
What makes this garden stand out from the rest are the milkweeds. Milkweeds are what monarch butterflies eat. According to monarchwatch.org, having an increasing number of milkweed species in the habitat will increase likelihood that monarchs will utilize the property for a longer period during breeding season, which is in March and April.
Not only do milkweeds provide for the monarchs, nectar plants do as well. Nectar provides resources for monarchs throughout the breeding season and the migration in the fall.
Krueger’s garden is 100% a perennial garden, meaning plants live year after year. This time of year the garden is starting to die back into the ground, but next spring the flowers will pop back up and go through their seasonal bloom again.
Not only is Krueger an owner of a monarch waystation garden, she is also highly involved with the community. Now retired from teaching, she is involved with the Kiwanis Club and the Immanuel Lutheran Church in town.
One of her neighbors who helped certify the monarch waystation speaks highly of Krueger. “We jokingly say, Emily you are 90. You need to get the word no in your vocabulary. She just genuinely loves helping people and being on the go,” said Dawn Sauer.
Guidelines for a monarch waystation include size, exposure, drainage and soil type, shelter, milkweed plants, nectar plants and management. Guidelines and certification requirements to build or qualify for your own monarch waystation can be found at monarchwatch.org/waystations.
