Garden lover Emily Krueger received a magical 90th birthday gift from her neighbors. For Krueger’s birthday, she received a certificate notifying she is now the owner of a Monarch Habitat titled, “Lady Emily’s Monarch Prairie Garden.”

Last year someone approached Krueger at the city wide rummage sale stating her garden is a “natural” for a monarch waystation. Her garden includes two meadows sitting alongside the Rock River towards the north side of town.

