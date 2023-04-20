Watertown Regional Medical Center has taken a big step to improve its cardiology services.
The hospital has opened its newly-renovated cardiac catheterization lab that is equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
A cardiac catheterization is a procedure where a long, flexible tube or catheter, is inserted into a blood vessel in a patient’s arm, upper thigh or neck and then threaded to the heart, according to the National Institutes of Health. It is used to examine heart valves, take samples of blood or heart muscle and detect blockages in arteries.
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and Watertown Regional Medical Center have reached an agreement that will allow Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Harinder Gill to perform catheterization procedures in Watertown.
The partnership allows patients to see Gill in his cardiology clinic on Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s main campus for consultations and follow-up visits and have their catheterization procedures in Watertown. If a patient required an overnight stay in Watertown, Gill would continue to oversee the individual’s care.
This joint effort will keep more care local for those in Dodge and Jefferson counties and beyond, said Watertown Regional Medical Center officials.
“Ensuring more people have access to high quality care closer to where they work, live and play remains one of our top priorities, and this collaboration with Watertown Regional Medical Center is a great example of putting patients first,” said Angelica Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam president. “We appreciate their commitment to the community and the investments they’ve made in their facilities, and their willingness to come together in service of those who entrust us with their care is admirable.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center CEO Richard Keddington agreed.
“We are proud to work with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and to provide Dr. Gill and his patients access to our newly renovated catheterization lab,” said Keddington. “Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has a strong track record of providing care to do that while keeping patients closer to home for recovery and follow-up care.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Salim Shammo stressed keeping heart care close to home in Watertown. He also recognized his colleagues Dr. Issam Al-Bitar and Dr. Paul Volkert for all they do and the care they provide.
“This is a wonderful day for Watertown Regional Medical Center and the communities it serves,” he said.
To learn more about Watertown Regional Medical Center’s heart and vascular program, visit www.watertownregional.com/heart-and-vascular-care.
