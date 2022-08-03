Watertown Regional Medical Center published its community benefit report for 2021 recently.
This annual report highlighted specific ways the hospital is contributing to Watertown and its surrounding communities. The report also reflected how the medical center supported the health and well-being of Watertown.
“Our hospital is proud of its role as a community leader in Watertown and the surrounding communities as an essential healthcare provider, large employer and active community partner, and we take the responsibility that comes with that role very seriously,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Through the hospital’s partnership with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, the hospital distributes 20% its earnings to the community. The recently released community benefit report, discusses contributions beyond that 20% distribution.”
The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation was created out of the September 2015 joint venture transaction between Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) and LifePoint Health and continues with the newly-formed relationship with ScionHealth. The funds received from WRMC are used to fund programs including ‘Every Child Thrives’ and ‘Talk, Read, Play’ which help to build strong families and improve kindergarten readiness and active living. The GWCHF also donated funds to help renovate the library in Watertown, build the splash pad located in the Town Square, and more than $1 million in Pandemic Response Grants to over 40 organizations working to improve the lives of children and families in Watertown and its surrounding communities.
Watertown Regional Medical Center’s 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2021, Watertown Regional Medical Center added 36 providers in emergency medicine, family medicine, optometry and pain management; and made more than $4 million in capital improvements, including adding robotic-assisted surgery and building a new Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation.
Watertown Regional Medical Center made a donation of more than $8 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Watertown Regional Medical Center is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work.
In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $53 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 700 employees, and contributed more than $200,000 in professional development and tuition assistance for all its employees so they can have the opportunity to learn improve the care they provide their patients.
“We are proud to call Watertown and the surrounding communities our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being,” Keddington said. “We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by the support our communities have shown us in recent years. As we consider the future of Watertown Regional Medical Center, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”
