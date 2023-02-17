Watertown officials have reduced the scale of a declared snow emergency, according to a press release.
The announcement comes after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the surrounding area until 7 p.m. Thursday.
The reduced declaration means only the Central City portions of Watertown are now subject to new guidelines for parking.
That's an area stretching along Main Street from Montgomery streets to Dewey, bounded to the north by Cady Street and to the South by Milwaukee Street. City officials included a map of the impacted areas.
A snow emergency declaration means city streets are closed to parking between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The emergency was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 p.m. Saturday. Watertown police had previously said the snow emergency rules could be altered depending on conditions.
The owner of any vehicle caught parking on city streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. could be fined $50. Any vehicle that remains in place for 24 hours after being ticketed could be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the release.
“Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50.00 citation,” the release reads.
