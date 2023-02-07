Watertown Common Council members agreed to add safety features along two stretches of city roadway, including one where two fatalities happened.
The council’s decision to enter into two separate state and municipal agreements came at a meeting last month. The roads include Welsh Road at the Highway 26 overpass and Dewey Avenue.
State funds will do the heavy lifting, said Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer.
“The city received Highway State Improvement Program (HSIP) funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the installation of safety improvements on Welsh Road at the Highway 26 bypass overpass,” he said.
There have been two fatalities on Welsh Road in March 2022 and June 2016, said Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen.
The improvements include energy-absorbing guard rails at the overpass columns
The city is self-funding the design in 2023. Proposals from engineering consulting firms to design the improvements will be sought in early 2023, said Beyer.
Construction is scheduled for 2024.
State and federal funding will cover 90% of construction costs, which is estimated at $170,000 with the city covering the remaining 10% in construction costs, which is approximately $20,000.
Also, Watertown received a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Surface Transportation Program (STP) Urban funding through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Dewey Avenue.
Watertown is self-funding the design in 2023 and in 2024; proposals from engineering consulting firms to design the improvements will be sought in early 2023.
Construction is scheduled for 2026, but may be advanced depending on how quickly design moves, said Beyer.
State and federal funding will cover 80% of roadway reconstruction costs which is about $1.4 million with the city covering the remaining 20% or about $350,000, he said.
The non-participating construction costs that will not receive state and federal funding include water main reconstruction, which will be replaced as part of the roadway project, said Beyer.
