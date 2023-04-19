Hiring: Looking for a summer job? We’re looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. More information available at ww.ci.watertown.wi.us.
Fitness classes: The department is offering the following upcoming fitness classes: Zumba, Pound, Yoga (morning & night options), Gentle Yoga, and Cardio Kickboxing. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Tree climbing: Treetop Explorer, LLC, provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instructions will get you climbing immediately and at your own pace. Climb as high as you wish and enjoy the view! All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Open to ages 7 through adult. This class will be held on May 30 from 4:30-6pm at Riverside Park Celebration Shelter. Cost is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Preregistration is required.
Adult summer coed softball league: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Coed Softball League. League is held on Tuesday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office.
Adult summer co-rec kickball leagues: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Co-Rec Kickball League. League is held on Tuesday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office.
Baby/toddler intro to music: Open to children ages 0-5 years. Meets on Saturday mornings, April 29-May 20, 2023. 0-2 years meets 10:00-10:30 am and 3-5 years meets from 11:00 — 11:30 am. Cost is $20/city resident and $30/non-city resident. Deadline to register is April 26. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Adult intro to music: This class, taught by Becky Holland, involves singing along to familiar songs, jamming in a drum circle, moving with scarves, and much more! Meets on Wednesday mornings, May 3-24, from 10:00 — 10:30 am. Cost is $20/city resident and $30/non-city resident. Deadline to register is April 19, 2023. Registration online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
2023 tree planting program: The Watertown Park, Recreation & Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, are offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variant of tree species that will be planted by the Forestry Department along the street right of way. The purpose of the Tree Planting Program is to build a diverse sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. Small to large stature tree list is available to choose from either online or on the registration form. Cost is $100 per tree, not to exceed 2 trees. Open to City of Watertown residents only. Registration is available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Shallow water fitness: This class is a low impact but high intensity water aerobics class where no swimming skills are needed. This class is designed to promote cardiovascular endurance, improve flexibility, and more while using the resistance of the water to cushion joints and strengthen muscles. Class runs on Tuesdays, May 20-June 20 from 6-7 pm at the Indoor Pool. Cost is $40/city residents and $60/non-city residents. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Deep water fitness: Stay cool and relieve those achy joints with this low impact deep water fitness experience suitable for all fitness levels and abilities. Participants will use floatation belts and Styrofoam barbells to perform a variety of motions meant to burn fat, increase cardiovascular fitness, range of motion and more! Class meets on Thursday nights, May 4-June 22 from 6-7 pm. Cost is $40/city residents and $60/non-city residents. Registration is available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Watertown Park Passport: Travel around the city and complete your 2023 Watertown Park Passport. Starting during spring break, March 24 April 30 answer park specific questions at each of the 23 locations. Return completed passport to the Park & Rec by Friday, May 5. Families that submit a completed passport will be entered into a drawing for a Park Adventure Kit. Registration is available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Rock River day camp: Children from 4K to 5th Grade graduates can experience a camp adventure at Riverside Park. This year’s program offers a week-long session of safe fun. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and so much more! Fun! Fun! Fun all day long! Cost is $125/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River day camp junior leaders: Pre-teens and teenagers can become Junior Leader, allowing them to still be a part of the day camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior Leaders support Day Camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed 6th through 8th Grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
Summer swim lessons: Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Registration for this program will began on Monday, April 3. Registration priority is as follows: 1. Online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2. mail in, drop off of the registration form — must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or 3. in person at the Park & Rec office.
Adult summer men’s softball leagues: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. More information is available online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office.
2023 pool season passes: Aquatic Center, Indoor Pool and Combination Indoor/Outdoor Pool Season Passes are now available for 2023. Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Paper forms are available at the Indoor Pool, Park and Rec Office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. A reminder that Season Passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Youth baseball/girls fast-pitch softball: Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fast-pitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration is available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.