Hiring: Looking for a summer job? We’re looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. More information available at ww.ci.watertown.wi.us.

Fitness classes: The department is offering the following upcoming fitness classes: Zumba, Pound, Yoga (morning & night options), Gentle Yoga, and Cardio Kickboxing. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.

Load comments