Hiring: Looking for a summer job? The department is looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. For job descriptions and to apply, go to the City website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us.
Adult Summer coed softball league: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Coed Softball League. League is held on Tuesday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters: April 17, 2023.
Adult summer co-rec kickball leagues: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Co-Rec Kickball League. League is held on Tuesday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters: April 17, 2023.
Baby/toddler intro to music: Children are naturally are drawn to music. Music can help ignite all areas of children’s development, school readiness, social/emotional, fine/gross motor skills, language development, and it is FUN! Open to children ages 0-5 years. Meets on Saturday mornings, April 29-May 20, 2023. 0-2 years meets 10:00-10:30 am and 3-5 years meets from 11:00 – 11:30 am. Cost is $20/city resident and $30/non-city resident. Deadline to register is April 26, 2023. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Adult intro to music: Making music is an enriching activity to be enjoyed by all ages. Each interaction with music can be an exercise for both your brain and your body. Come make music with music teacher Becky Holland by singing along to familiar songs, jamming in a drum circle, moving our bodies with scarves, and much more! Meets on Wednesday mornings, May 3-24, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:30 am. Cost is $20/city resident and $30/non-city resident. Deadline to register is April 19, 2023. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
2023 tree planting program: The Watertown Park, Recreation & Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, are offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variant of tree species that will be planted by the Forestry Department along the street right of way. The purpose of the Tree Planting Program is to build a diverse sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. Small to large stature tree list is available to choose from either online or on the registration form. Cost is $100 per tree, not to exceed 2 trees. Open to City of Watertown residents only. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Shallow water fitness: This class is a low impact but high intensity water aerobics class where no swimming skills are needed. This class is designed to promote cardiovascular endurance, improve flexibility, and more while using the resistance of the water to cushion joints and strengthen muscles. Class runs on Tuesdays, May 20-June 20 from 6-7 pm at the Indoor Pool. Cost is $40/city residents and $60/non-city residents. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Deep water fitness: Stay cool and relieve those achy joints with this low impact deep water fitness experience suitable for all fitness levels and abilities. Participants will use floatation belts and Styrofoam barbells to perform a variety of motions meant to burn fat, increase cardiovascular fitness, range of motion and more! Class meets on Thursday nights, May 4-June 22, 2023, from 6-7 pm. Cost is $40/city residents and $60/non-city residents. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Ballet, tap, and dance: The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of April 3, 2023. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year old’s. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
Learn Disc Golf: Children ages 9-12 may register. This program will meet at Brandt/Quirk Park, Tee Pad #1 on Mondays, April 3-May 22, 2023 from 4:30-5:30 pm. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Fee includes a disc to keep. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Watertown park passport: Travel around the city and complete your 2023 Watertown Park Passport. Starting during spring break (March 24)-April 30 answer park specific questions at each of the 23 locations. Return completed passport to the Park & Rec by Friday, May 5. Families that submit a completed passport will be entered into a drawing for a Park Adventure Kit. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Rock River Day Camp: Calling all kids, 4K-5th Grade graduates. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more activities. Cost is $125/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River Day Camp junior leaders: Junior Leaders support Day Camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed 6th through 8th Grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
Summer swim lessons: Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Registration for this program will begin on Monday, April 3. Registration priority is as follows: 1. Online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2. mail in, drop off of the registration form — must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or 3. in person at the Park & Rec office
Adult summer men's softball leagues: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters: April 17, 2023.
Park reservations: All citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in the 2023 season should submit a request online via RecDesk www.watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop down to the Parks & Recreation office at 514 S. First St. All rental fees are due at the time of reservation. The department takes cash, check and credit card.
Spring break family bingo (March 27 at 1 p.m.): Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Ten rounds will be played at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Entrance fee of $5 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Monday, March 27, at 8 a.m.
2023 pool season passes: Aquatic Center, Indoor Pool and Combination Indoor/Outdoor Pool Season Passes are now available for 2023. Forms are available at the Indoor Pool, Park and Rec Office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Season Passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com, a reminder that Season Passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Spring youth soccer (4K — Grade 8): Register now for the upcoming season of youth soccer. Boys and girls grades 4K-Grade 8 may register. Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K Kickers and the Youth Soccer Leagues are set to begin Saturday, April 22. Registration deadline is Monday, March 20 for Youth Soccer and Monday, April 10 for 4K Soccer. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Youth baseball/ girls fastpitch softball registration: Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fastpitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Registration deadline is April 3.
Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
