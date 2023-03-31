Hiring: Looking for a summer job? The department is looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. For job descriptions and to apply, go to the City website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us.

Adult Summer coed softball league: The department is accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Coed Softball League. League is held on Tuesday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters: April 17, 2023.

