Hiring: Looking for a summer job? The department is looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. For job descriptions and to apply, go to the City website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us.

Learn Disc Golf: Children ages 9-12 may register. This program will meet at Brandt/Quirk Park, Tee Pad #1 on Mondays, April 3-May 22, 2023 from 4:30-5:30 pm. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Fee includes a disc to keep. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.

Load comments