Hiring: Looking for a summer job? The department is looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. For job descriptions and to apply, go to the City website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us.

Shallow water fitness: This class is a low impact but high intensity water aerobics class where no swimming skills are needed. This class is designed to promote cardiovascular endurance, improve flexibility, and more while using the resistance of the water to cushion joints and strengthen muscles. Class runs on Tuesdays, May 20-June 20 from 6-7 pm at the Indoor Pool. Cost is $40/city residents and $60/non-city residents. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.

