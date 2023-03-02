Hiring: Looking for a summer job? The department is looking for staff to fill a variety of positions, including lifeguards and waterslide attendants. For job descriptions and to apply, go to the City website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us.

Rock River Day Camp:  Calling all kids, 4K-5th Grade graduates. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more activities. Cost is $125/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.

Load comments