Discount ticket program: The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular price. These tickets may be purchased in the office during business hours. Attractions include: the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark, WI Ducks, Mt Olympus, Land of Natura, and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf.
Parent/child Little Sluggers Baseball: Little Sluggers is a parent participation program that introduces children to baseball. Modified rules and equipment are used. Parent participation is mandatory. This program is designed for four-year-old children (by May 1, 2022). Tuesdays will be drill work led by staff and Thursdays are simulated game play. Participants should have a baseball glove and hat. Takes place at Brandt-Quirk Baseball Diamond #0 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 13 — July 13, 2023 from 4–4:50 p.m. Fee is $40/city resident or $60/non-city resident.
Fitness classes: The department is offering the following upcoming fitness classes: Zumba, Pound, Yoga (morning and night options), Gentle Yoga, and Cardio Kickboxing. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Tree climbing: Treetop Explorer, LLC, provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instructions will get you climbing immediately and at your own pace. Climb as high as you wish and enjoy the view! All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Open to ages 7 through adult. This class will be held on Tuesday, May 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Riverside Park Celebration Shelter. Cost is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Preregistration is required. Limited space is available- early registration is highly recommended!
2023 tree planting program: The Watertown Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, are offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variant of tree species that will be planted by the Forestry Department along the street right of way. The purpose of the Tree Planting Program is to build a diverse sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. Small to large stature tree list is available to choose from either online or on the registration form. Cost is $100 per tree, not to exceed 2 trees. Open to City of Watertown residents only. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Rock River day camp: Calling all kids, 4K-5th Grade graduates! Experience a camp adventure in your own back yard—Riverside Park! This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and so much more! Fun! Fun! Fun all day long! Cost is $125/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River day camp junior leaders: Do you have a pre-teen/teen who aged out of camp who loved to go? Becoming a Junior Leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior Leaders support Day Camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed 6th through 8th Grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
Summer swim lessons: Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Registration for this program will began on Monday, April 3. Registration priority is as follows: 1. Online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2. mail in, drop off of the registration form — must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or 3. in person at the Park and Rec office.
2023 pool season passes: Aquatic Center, Indoor Pool and Combination Indoor/Outdoor Pool Season Passes are now available for 2023. Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Paper forms are available at the Indoor Pool, Park and Rec Office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. A reminder that Season Passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Facebook and Instagram: Check us out on Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for all our programs and events as well as updates and cancellations. For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.