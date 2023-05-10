Discount ticket program: The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular price. These tickets may be purchased in the office during business hours. Attractions include: the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark, WI Ducks, Mt Olympus, Land of Natura, and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf.

Parent/child Little Sluggers baseball: Little Sluggers is a parent participation program that introduces children to baseball. Modified rules and equipment are used. Parent participation is mandatory. This program is designed for 4-year-old children (by May 1, 2022). Tuesdays will be drill work led by staff and Thursdays are simulated game play. Participants should have a baseball glove and hat. Takes place at Brandt-Quirk Baseball Diamond #0 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 13 — July 13, 2023 from 4:00 — 4:50pm. Fee is $40/city resident or $60/non-city resident.

