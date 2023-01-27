Park reservations: The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its annual Park Reservation Day as a pre-registration event. While city of Watertown residents will receive priority, all citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in the 2023 season should submit a request online via RecDesk www.watertownwi.recdesk.com or fill out a park rental application form, which can be obtained at the Parks & Recreation office at 514 S. First St.
Deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m is the deadline to submit requests via RecDesk or return application forms to the Parks and Recreation office (via email to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the front door drop box) in order to receive first consideration. All other park reservation requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m.
2023 pool season passes: Aquatic Center, Indoor Pool and Combination Indoor/Outdoor Pool Season Passes are now available for 2023. Forms are available at the Indoor Pool, Park and Rec Office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the Park and Rec Office. A reminder that Season Passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Spring youth soccer (4K - Grade 8): Register now for the upcoming season of youth soccer. Boys and girls grades 4K-Grade 8 may register. Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K Kickers and the Youth Soccer Leagues are set to begin Saturday, April 22. Registration deadline is Monday, March 20 for Youth Soccer and Monday, April 10 for 4K Soccer. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Youth baseball/ girls fastpitch softball registration: Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fastpitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Registration deadline is April 3.
Youth archery instruction: The department, in conjunction with the Watertown Archery Club and the Tom Theder Memorial is offering archery instruction to boys and girls ages 8 through 18. A number of certified instructors will offer a 6-week session of classes on Tuesday evenings beginning March 7. All necessary equipment will be provided. The fees are $36 for city residents and $54 for those residing outside the city limits. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Ballet, tap, and dance: The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of February 6. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year old’s. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Pound fitness class: Channel your inner Rock Star. Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and TA-DAH! A whole new approach to fitness. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, February 20-April 17, (omit March 13). Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Zumba class: Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, February 20-April 17, 2023 (omit March 13). Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
