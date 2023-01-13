Babysitter's training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid --  Start your babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic childcare needs including diapering and feeding, and more! In the extended course option, you can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15. 

Class will be held Monday, January 23 and January 30 from 4-7 p.m. for the Babysitter's Training Course; and Monday, Feb. 6, from 4-8 p.m. for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.

