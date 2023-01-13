Babysitter's training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid -- Start your babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic childcare needs including diapering and feeding, and more! In the extended course option, you can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15.
Class will be held Monday, January 23 and January 30 from 4-7 p.m. for the Babysitter's Training Course; and Monday, Feb. 6, from 4-8 p.m. for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Co-ed indoor soccer clinic or co-ed indoor soccer run— Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings January 14-February 18, 2023 (omit February 11) at Webster School Gym.
Coed Indoor Soccer Clinic
Grades 2-3 meet from 8-9 am, Grades 4-5 meet from 9:15-10:15 am. Fee is $25.00/city resident and $37.50/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz.
Coed Soccer Run
Show up for some indoor 4v4, 3v3, or 2v2 play. Improve, have fun, and keep your skills sharp. Boys and girls in Grades 6-12 may enroll; Grades 6-8 meet from 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m., Grades 9-12 meet from 11:45 a.m.—12:45 p.m.
Fee is $25 per city resident and $37.50 per non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com and at the Park and Rec Office.
Valentines canvas creation— Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be our instructor as she takes you step-by-step through the process of completing a 8” x 8” gnome valentine! Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
