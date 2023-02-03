Park reservations: The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its annual Park Reservation Day as a pre-registration event. While city of Watertown residents will receive priority, all citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in the 2023 season should submit a request online via RecDesk www.watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m is the deadline to submit requests via RecDesk or return application forms to the Parks and Recreation office (via email to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the front door drop box) in order to receive first consideration. All other park reservation requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m.
Lifeguarding class: Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials including prerequisite requirements are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Required class dates and times are: Tuesday, February 21 (4:30-6pm), Friday, March 3 (4:30-8:30pm), Saturday, March 4 (8am-4:30pm), Sunday, March 5 (11am-4pm), Friday, March 10 (4:30-8:30pm), Saturday, March 11 (8am-4:30pm), Sunday, March 12 (11am-4pm), plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Scholarships are available for those who commit to and maintain an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online. Registration for the course is currently being accepted, with priority given to those who will be working for the Watertown Park and Recreation Department in Summer 2023.
Spring break family bingo (March 27 at 1 p.m.): Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Ten rounds will be played at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Entrance fee of $5 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Monday, March 27, at 8 a.m.
Cardio kickboxing (Wednesday nights, February 8, 22, March 8, 15, 22, 22, 29 from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.): Certified instructor Melody Moe will teach participants through this class. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the Fitness Center. Fee is $30 each for city residents or $45 each for non-city residents. Registration in advance is required for the Wednesday evening class.
Family puzzle contest (Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.): It’ll be a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle! The families that finish the puzzle in the fastest times will receive fun prize packages, and all families get to keep the puzzles. The contest will take place at the Watertown Senior & Community Center. Top prize is a 2023 Watertown Aquatic Center Family Pool Pass (value $100). Registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Cost is $25 for each city resident family and $37.50 for each non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
2023 pool season passes: Aquatic Center, Indoor Pool and Combination Indoor/Outdoor Pool Season Passes are now available for 2023. Forms are available at the Indoor Pool, Park and Rec Office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Season Passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com, a reminder that Season Passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Spring youth soccer (4K - Grade 8): Register now for the upcoming season of youth soccer. Boys and girls grades 4K-Grade 8 may register. Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K Kickers and the Youth Soccer Leagues are set to begin Saturday, April 22. Registration deadline is Monday, March 20 for Youth Soccer and Monday, April 10 for 4K Soccer. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Youth baseball/ girls fastpitch softball registration: Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fastpitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Registration deadline is April 3.
Youth archery instruction: The department, in conjunction with the Watertown Archery Club and the Tom Theder Memorial is offering archery instruction to boys and girls ages 8 through 18. A number of certified instructors will offer a 6-week session of classes on Tuesday evenings beginning March 7. All necessary equipment will be provided. The fees are $36 for city residents and $54 for those residing outside the city limits. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Ballet, tap, and dance: The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Feb. 6. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year old’s. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Pound fitness class: Channel your inner Rock Star. Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and TA-DAH! A whole new approach to fitness. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, February 20-April 17, (omit March 13). Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Zumba class: Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, February 20-April 17, 2023 (omit March 13). Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
