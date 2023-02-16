Adult summer softball leagues: The department will be accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues beginning on March 3rd. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters: April 17.
Park reservations: All citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in the 2023 season should submit a request online via RecDesk www.watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop down to the Parks & Recreation office at 514 S. First St. All rental fees are due at the time of reservation. The department takes cash, check and credit card.
Ice sake rentals: The Department rents ice skates for youth ages 17 and under, and adults. Availability is limited. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office Monday through Friday between 8 — 4 p.m. Pick up Monday through Friday at the Park and Rec Office between 8 — 4 p.m., then return by noon the next day. Weekday (Monday through Thursday) Fees: $5 per adult pair or $3 per youth pair; Weekend (Rent and pick up by 4pm Friday) Fees: $10 per adult pair or $6 per youth pair.
Snow shoe rentals: The Department rents snowshoes for youth (ages 17 and under) and adults. All information for reservation and pick up is the same listed above for ice sake rentals. Fees: $8 per adult pair or $5 per youth pair; Weekend (Rent and pick up by 4 p.m. Friday) Fees: $12 per adult pair or $8 per youth pair. Includes carrying bag and adjustable poles.
Lifeguarding class: Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials including prerequisite requirements are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Required class dates and times are: Tuesday, February 21 (4:30-6pm), Friday, March 3 (4:30-8:30pm), Saturday, March 4 (8am-4:30pm), Sunday, March 5 (11am-4pm), Friday, March 10 (4:30-8:30pm), Saturday, March 11 (8am-4:30pm), Sunday, March 12 (11am-4pm), plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Scholarships are available for those who commit to and maintain an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online. Registration for the course is currently being accepted, with priority given to those who will be working for the Watertown Park and Recreation Department in Summer 2023.
Spring break family bingo (March 27 at 1 p.m.): Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Ten rounds will be played at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Entrance fee of $5 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Monday, March 27, at 8 a.m.
2023 pool season passes: Aquatic Center, Indoor Pool and Combination Indoor/Outdoor Pool Season Passes are now available for 2023. Forms are available at the Indoor Pool, Park and Rec Office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Season Passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com, a reminder that Season Passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Spring youth soccer (4K — Grade 8): Register now for the upcoming season of youth soccer. Boys and girls grades 4K-Grade 8 may register. Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K Kickers and the Youth Soccer Leagues are set to begin Saturday, April 22. Registration deadline is Monday, March 20 for Youth Soccer and Monday, April 10 for 4K Soccer. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Youth baseball/ girls fastpitch softball registration: Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fastpitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Registration deadline is April 3.
Youth archery instruction: The department, in conjunction with the Watertown Archery Club and the Tom Theder Memorial is offering archery instruction to boys and girls ages 8 through 18. A number of certified instructors will offer a 6-week session of classes on Tuesday evenings beginning March 7. All necessary equipment will be provided. The fees are $36 for city residents and $54 for those residing outside the city limits. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
