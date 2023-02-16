Adult summer softball leagues: The department will be accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues beginning on March 3rd. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. For further information and to register teams, go online to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or stop at the Park & Rec Office. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters: April 17.

Park reservations: All citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in the 2023 season should submit a request online via RecDesk www.watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop down to the Parks & Recreation office at 514 S. First St. All rental fees are due at the time of reservation. The department takes cash, check and credit card.

Load comments