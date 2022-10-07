Cardio kickboxing—This high energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older and will be held on Wednesdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents.

Little Dunkers Basketball — An instructional basketball program for boys and girls who are currently enrolled in 5K through Grade 4 will be held on Saturday mornings, Nov. 5, 12, Dec. 3, 10, and 17 at Webster School Gym. Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. The players will have ample opportunity to practice new-found skills and perfect their talents on scaled-down equipment designed just for this program. The fee is 5K/Grade 1—$20 for city residents or $30 for non-city residents. For Grades 2-4 $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident. Pre-registration by Wednesday, Nov. 2 is required for this program. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.

