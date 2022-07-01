Watertown’s city council approved the allocation of over $1 million in federal funds, including nearly $300,000 for road construction, $50,000 for the health department and $100,000 for the fire department.
The finance committee reviewed and voted to approve the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a variety of purposes across the city, including Main Street repairs, utilities infrastructure, affordable housing investment, council chamber renovations, childcare needs and park restroom upgrades.
Watertown received nearly $2.5 million in ARPA funds, which must have an obligation of use determined by the end of 2024 and funds spent by the end of 2026. While $268,564 had already been approved for spending this year, the council unanimously approved the use of an additional $1.02 million by the end of the year, leaving $1.44 million for the next four years.
The largest budget line allocates $283,350 for repairs of Main Street running from First Street to Market Street. These repairs include two inches of new asphalt in the driving lanes and a new sealcoating in the south parking lane.
The budget also includes $115,000 for updated sewer and water main infrastructure, $60,000 for secure downtown parking, $100,000 for childcare needs, $100,000 for affordable housing investment and $104,035 for renovations to the city council chambers.
Additionally, the budget includes nearly $50,000 for the health department to improve its computer hardware and medical records systems and nearly $100,000 for the fire department to purchase a new cardiac monitor, update the ambulance power-load system and upgrade the records management system. There’s also $46,000 allocated for Wisconsin’s electronic polling system, Badger Books, and $42,665 for the assessment of city facilities.
The Main Street construction allocation excludes the Cole bridge that runs from Water Street to First Street because the bridge is currently scheduled to be reconstructed in 2025. The section included in the ARPA budget, running from First Street to Market Street, is expected to undergo construction later this year, so it will be completed before the bridge construction project.
