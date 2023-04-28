After Robert Smail refused to take his District 3 aldermanic seat April 18, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland will decide early next week on who gets it.
She is expected to make her decision when the common council gathers for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St.
Smail won the April 4 election and an ensuing recount, but decided against the seat for what he described as “imminent changes” to his work and family commitments.
Shortly after the April election, Smail wrote an email to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Watertown City Clerk Megan Dunniesen and former Watertown Common Council President Chris Ruetten.
“I am writing to inform you that I will not be able to take the Watertown Common Council seat for District 3. There have been some very recent and imminent changes to my work and family commitments that will not afford me the time to adequately attend and prepare for council and committee meetings. While I was honored to have won the seat, Watertown and the people of District 3 deserve a representative who is able to fully commit to the job. These recent changes are of a generally positive nature for me and my family but will significantly reduce both my available time and my flexibility.
“I apologize for the extra work this will mean for city staff and to the voters of District 3, but I did not expect these changes five months ago when I decided to run. Please let me know what I need to do to formally refuse the seat,” wrote Smail.
Smail earned 317 votes to Nicholas McGriff’s 315 in the April 4 election. McGriff then called for a recount, which yielded the same results as the spring election.
In other business, Watertown Common Council members are also expected to discuss a new “neighborhood plan” for the redevelopment of the 90-acre former Bethesda Lutheran Campus on the southwest end of Watertown.
The goal of the project is to analyze the property for development potential, explore development options and create a conceptual development plan to help guide a holistic vision for the entire area.
The draft neighborhood plan includes a mixed density, predominantly residential neighborhood that integrates, protects, and highlights the area’s natural features, offers an array of outdoor recreational amenities, provides vehicle, walking, and bicycling transportation connections, and delivers ownership and rental housing opportunities at varying price points.
The planning effort is the natural outgrowth of a series of housing and market studies that were completed over the last several years by the Foundation, Jefferson County and Dodge County. Each study concluded that there is an underserved housing market demand in Watertown and an overall lack of supply — particularly for diverse housing formats.
Diverse housing formats include owner and renter single-family, two-family, and multi-family of varying scales and formats. A mix of housing types provides opportunities for residents to move into larger or downsize housing over the lifespan and provides opportunities for new residents to move into the community.
