Watertown man dies in Superior shipyard fall Dec 7, 2022 4 hrs ago A 64-year-old Watertown man fell to his death in a Superior shipyard Monday, authorities said.Authorities believe the death to be accidental, according to a press release issued by the Superior Police Department.Officers, fire, emergency medical services and police responded to a 911 call about noon at the Fraser Shipyards after a caller reported the man fell off of a ship about 50 feet to the ground.The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the death, according to the Superior Telegraph newspaper.Authorities have not yet released the man's name, pending next of kin notification, according to department spokesman Bradley Jago.
